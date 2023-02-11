Hermez Network Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $170.11 million and approximately $426,835.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00021319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00047412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00221313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55468099 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $365,669.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

