Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.23 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $166.23 million and approximately $357,787.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00020991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.54258723 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $402,065.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

