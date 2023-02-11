Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,451.61) to €1,390.00 ($1,494.62) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,443.25.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $192.89.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

