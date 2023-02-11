Head to Head Survey: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52% Tokyo Electron 21.66% 34.69% 24.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $17.59 million 9.61 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -11.87 Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 3.18 $3.57 billion $5.88 15.48

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beam Global and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Beam Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

