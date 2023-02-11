Head-To-Head Contrast: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 32.21% 16.08% 1.40% First Financial Northwest 21.19% 8.41% 0.91%

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HBT Financial and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

HBT Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and First Financial Northwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $179.54 million 3.54 $60.47 million $2.09 10.57 First Financial Northwest $62.49 million 2.25 $13.24 million $1.45 10.61

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

