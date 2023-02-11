HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.