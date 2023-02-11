Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 780 ($9.38) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 986.67 ($11.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 918 ($11.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 877.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 860.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,399.50 ($16.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

