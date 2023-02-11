Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 293.8% in January

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

