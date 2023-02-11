Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Motco grew its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Insider Activity

Baxter International Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Recommended Stories

