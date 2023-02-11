Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 122,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 273.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

