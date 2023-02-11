Greenleaf Trust Purchases 8,634 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

