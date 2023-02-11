Greenleaf Trust Purchases 280,749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.