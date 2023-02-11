Greenleaf Trust Purchases 24,451 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,855,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 112,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GVI opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

