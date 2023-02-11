Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,192.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.27.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

