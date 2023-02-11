Greenleaf Trust Buys 17,553 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.