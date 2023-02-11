Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

ACN stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.48. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

