Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Up 266.5% in January

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Green Technology Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTMLF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 89,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,365. Green Technology Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

