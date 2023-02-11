Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

GPRE stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

