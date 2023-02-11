Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 28,713 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

