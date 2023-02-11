Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,496,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $91.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.