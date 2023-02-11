Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.51 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.