Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MEDP stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

