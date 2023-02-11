Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,257 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,156 shares of company stock worth $783,194 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

