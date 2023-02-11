Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

