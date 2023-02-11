Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

