Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBH opened at $59.60 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

