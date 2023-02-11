Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

