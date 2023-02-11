Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

