Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,816.16

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,816.16 ($33.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,938 ($35.32). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,858 ($34.36), with a volume of 30,548 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,991.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,817.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4,541.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

