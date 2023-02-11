GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $460.36 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $460.36 million and $1.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00019579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00220364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021007 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.24478525 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,350,183.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

