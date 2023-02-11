Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

