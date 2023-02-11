FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pulmatrix, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pulmatrix in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.76) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pulmatrix’s current full-year earnings is ($5.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 387.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PULM stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

