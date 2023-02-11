FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Volume of $11.59 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $531.02 million and $11.59 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

