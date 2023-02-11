FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of FTAI opened at $24.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
