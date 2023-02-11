FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224,088 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,104,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 48.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.