Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €46.83 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

FME stock opened at €36.50 ($39.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($68.39).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

