Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.