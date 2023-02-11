Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

