Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,144 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 251.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 468,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.