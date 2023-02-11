Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 54.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,732 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,166.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,345 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.27%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

