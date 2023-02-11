Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

