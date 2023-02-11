Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 18,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 42,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Freeman Gold
Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
