Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Frax token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $24.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,024,353,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

