Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

