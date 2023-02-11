FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

FOXA opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

