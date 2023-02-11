Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Insider Sells $2,592,953.37 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,013. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.