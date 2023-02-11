Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSUGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Stories

