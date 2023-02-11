Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Flowserve Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,713. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

