Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLS traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $36.64. 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

