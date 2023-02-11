Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.41.

Shares of FIVE opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

