First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000.

