First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $78.67.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
